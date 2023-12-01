Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Eddie Murphy Reveals Why Richard Pryor Still Owes Him $100K

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, comedy legend Eddie Murphy, there to promote his new Christmas movie and the impending release of the fourth entry in the iconic Beverly Hills Cop franchise, ended up telling a couple of priceless celebrity stories; the kinds you only end up accumulating if you’ve been a megastar since the 80’s, like he has.

    The best of which had to do with Richard Pryor, who, Murphy told Kimmel, once made an expensive wager with the Raw comic that he never followed through on.

    Holding up a vinyl copy of Murphy’s album How Could It Be, an 8-track pop and R&B cut that includes Murphy’s smash 80’s single “Party All the Time,” Kimmel read aloud from the liner notes, in which Murphy wrote a message to Pryor: “To Richard Pryor, my idol, with whom I have a $100,000 bet. No motherfucker, I didn’t forget.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

