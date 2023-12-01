How this Polish region is driving the future of electric vehicles and renewable energy

An aerial view of the city of Gdańsk, Poland.

Getty Images

Poland has become a major destination for international investment in electric mobility.

The northern region of Pomerania, with its strategic location and skilled workforce, has become the heart of Europe’s e-mobility revolution.

Pomerania is committed to creating opportunities not only for foreign direct investment but also for domestic companies.

Once central to maritime trade and shipbuilding, Pomerania, Poland, now leads in renewable energy. This transformation has placed it at the heart of the electric vehicle battery and e-mobility revolution, leveraging its strategic location, skilled workforce, and innovation commitment.

Located along the Baltic Sea, Poland is known for its diverse landscapes, ranging from sandy northern beaches to the Tatra Mountains in the south. Pomerania, in the north, boasts an extensive coastline, including major cities like Gdańsk, Gdynia, and Sopot, collectively known as the Tri-City area. This region’s rich history in trade and tourism has paved the way for its current role as a key player in the electric vehicle battery and electric mobility industries.

Globally, Poland is approximately the 20th largest vehicle producer, supporting half a million jobs in the sector, including 200,000 in manufacturing. The industry is quickly pivoting to electric vehicle production.

The journey to becoming a global player

“Pioneering this electric vehicle revolution, Poland has become a leader in the electric vehicle battery model for the last year,” said Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski, CEO of Northvolt Poland, which develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage solutions.

In 2022, Poland became the second-largest global player in this field, with its industry value jumping from 200 million euros in 2017 to over 8 billion euros in 2022, making up 2.4% of Poland’s annual exports.

Northern Poland, especially Pomerania, places a strong focus on electric and self-driving technologies. Key players in the region include Northvolt (battery systems and energy storage), Aptiv (camera solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems), Eaton (conversion systems and inverters), Intel (artificial intelligence research and data processing), and Flex (manufacturers of EV chargers).

Pomerania’s role as a key transportation center means it’s well-connected by air, sea, train, and road. The region also has a strong talent pool, positive migration, and excellent educational opportunities, making it an attractive location for work and study.

“We have the largest educational center in northern Poland,” Chryc-Gawrychowski said. “We have more than 84,000 students in 28 universities — nine of them are public. So it’s a fantastic talent pool and educational sector.”

Renewable energy demand is critical for companies like Northvolt. Pomerania has seen significant investments in this area, growing in importance amid a focus on environmental, social, and governance factors.

“It also has very, very concrete or solid financial implications because it is super, super difficult to finance projects which are not sustainable,” Chryc-Gawrychowski said.

Millions of jobs to be created

The expanding mobility and battery manufacturing sectors are boosting the local economy by creating jobs and increasing GDP. By 2030, the battery industry is expected to create nearly 10 million jobs globally.

The European Commission predicts up to 4 million new jobs by 2025, with plans to train about 800,000 workers yearly. According to Chryc-Gawrychowski, each battery manufacturing plant could create around a thousand jobs, with comparable numbers in related fields like supply, construction, and support services.

“All those developing sectors, especially mobility and the battery, will provide stability and growth for the region for many, many years,” he said.

The next five years

The shift to electric vehicles is raising the demand for semiconductors, which are more complex than those in traditional cars. These components are essential for modern vehicle technology, with silicon carbide-based advancements driving sector growth.

“I foresee this in the next five years as a huge opportunity for the region and probably more investment to come,” Chryc-Gawrychowski said.

Poland has become a major destination for international investment in electric mobility, drawing top companies such as LG Chem, Mercedes, Umicore, and SK Nexilis, and strengthening its standing on the global stage.

Pomerania especially offers a supportive environment for businesses, with local authorities actively promoting investment. The region is committed to creating opportunities not only for foreign direct investment but also for domestic companies. An array of supporting tools has been developed by Invest in Pomerania, with collaboration from the World Bank Group.

“Local government is very business friendly, very accessible,” Chryc-Gawrychowski said. “It’s very active in terms of bringing more investments to Pomerania and also it’s working to explore all the incentives of opportunity that could be done not only for the direct abroad investment but also for the Polish companies.”

As companies prioritize long-term strategies in areas like artificial intelligence, digitization, and intellectual property technologies, Pomerania is increasingly seen as an ideal location for investment and growth.

“This talent pool, the logistics supply, and the strong educational sector are the reasons why businesses, especially from the electromobility and battery industries, feel that this is the right place to produce,” Chryc-Gawrychowski said.

Rethink mobility with Invest in Pomerania.

Invest in Pomerania

This article was created by Insider Studios with Invest in Pomerania.

Read the original article on Business Insider