DC Street Vendor Brazenly Peddling a Random Assortment of Toiletries Across the Street from CVS, Where Gangs of Shoplifters Routinely Clear Shelves

A street vendor in Washington DC was selling a random assortment of toiletries near a CVS pharmacy across the street, where gangs of thieves were emptying the shelves.

Shocking photos shared on X They show personal care products, including toothpaste, lotions and shampoos, arranged on a street vendor’s table in Columbia Heights.

Meanwhile, the CVS across the street was repeatedly ransacked by looters, leaving most shelves empty and only a few items remaining behind glass.

“People keep stealing things and the police don’t do anything about it.” a CVS staff member told AI journalist Timothy B. Lee, who shared the images.

This “coincidence” came weeks after the same store was robbed by up to 50 teenage looters amid the US shoplifting crisis.

Gangs of thieves repeatedly loot the shelves at the CVS pharmacy in Columbia Heights, as FOX 5 reported last month.

In photos shared by Lee, most of the shelves at CVS can be seen empty with only a few bags of laundry detergent remaining behind the glass.

“The CVS employee said the store is not closing, they are just planning a renovation,” Lee wrote along with the shocking images he posted.

“I’m not sure how a renovation will save them from being robbed again and again, but I bet it won’t be a better experience for paying customers,” the post reads.

Amid the shoplifting crisis, CVS has joined rival pharmacy chains Rite Aid and Walgreens in closing more than 1,500 stores combined in the coming months.

The drugstore chain has announced it will close 900 stores across the United States due to the wave of shoplifting crime, which the National Retail Federation says is costing the industry $112 billion a year.

Weeks ago, fox 5 Journalist Sierra Fox visited the same store and said, “When you walk into this CVS, you would think the store was closing because there was barely anything on the shelves.”

‘I asked an employee what gets stolen the most and they laughed and said “everything.”

‘A large group of children, aged around 45 and over, break in before school, after school and late at night to steal chips and drinks.

“They even throw food and drinks on the floor and stomp on them, leaving a big mess.”

The decision to close 900 locations by the end of 2024, about 10 percent of all its stores, is part of the company’s strategy to move much of the business online and away from potential thieves.

The strategy has been prompted by a series of disturbing incidents, including the shooting death of CVS store manager Michael Jacobs, 49, in September by an accused robber in Arizona.

Last month, another CVS pharmacy in Washington, DC, was forced to replace nearly all of its stock with photos in an attempt to combat rampant shoplifting.

Customers have to press a button to request staff to fetch products from the warehouse in a dystopian attempt to combat rampant theft.

Framed images of items like toilet paper and kitchen towels replace real objects, according to images shared with xwhile customers have to press a button to request staff to remove products from the warehouse.

—Is this how we live now in the United States? questioned conservative commentator Joey Mannarino, who shared the images. ‘This is the third world!’

Mannarino said in his post that while American pharmacies may resemble the “third world,” he had a very different experience on a recent trip to Spain.

Drawing a comparison to the empty shelves at CVS, he said: “I was in Barcelona, ​​Spain, a few months ago and saw Mac laptops in the middle of the store.”

The commenter also shared an image of a display full of MacBooks outdoors and asked, “Where has America gone wrong?”

UBS analysts predict that at least 50,000 stores will close in the United States over the next five years due to the shift to online shopping and the impact of theft on their bottom lines.