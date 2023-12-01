Bob Iger is Now Getting Pummeled by Three Angry Billionaires

Reuters/Mike Segar/File Photo

Make that three angry billionaires coming for Disney CEO Bob Iger.

On Thursday, activist investment firm Trian Partners—helmed by billionaire Nelson Peltz—announced that it was launching a new proxy war against the entertainment behemoth. Peltz is collaborating with fellow tycoon Ike Perlmutter, who was ousted as chairman of Disney subsidiary Marvel Entertainment in the spring.

The news comes less than a day after Elon Musk personally called out Iger at the New York Times Dealbook summit over Disney’s decision to pause spending on X. “Hey Bob,” Musk said, after declaring that any advertiser who had pulled back could “go fuck yourself.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.