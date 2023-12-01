Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Taking Time to Recover’ After Quitting Reality Show

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out after her abrupt exit from the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Wednesday, a representative for the ITV program confirmed that the Zoey 101 actress had quit the show “on medical grounds” after an episode captured her crying on multiple occasions. On Thursday, Spears posted a statement on Instagram about her departure.

“I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience,” she wrote, “but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now. THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.