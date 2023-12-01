Oscars broadcast to begin earlier than ever in 2024, followed by ‘Abbott Elementary’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Good news for East Coast moviegoers: The 96th Academy Awards, which ABC will air on Sunday, March 10, 2024, will begin earlier than any previous edition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

Instead of starting at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT, as has been the case in recent years, the Oscars ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT, following a half-hour preshow. The planned duration of the broadcast, although rarely met, is three to three and a half hours.

Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was driven by the desire to ensure that the show ends within prime time on the East Coast. In years past, there has been a drop in viewership as the night progresses, particularly on the former coast, as most people have to get up for work the next morning.

Immediately after the Oscars, which will be presented for the fourth time by ABC’s late-night show Jimmy Kimmelthe Alphabet network will air a new episode of its hit comedy series Abbott Elementarya scheduling decision that could benefit the ratings of both deals.

The 95th Oscars, which ABC aired on Sunday, March 12, 2023 (and Kimmel also hosted), was the highest-rated in three years, averaging 18.76 million viewers and a rating of 4 .03 among adults 18-49 on ABC, depending on time zone. -Nielsen adjusted fast national ratings (whose figures include out-of-home viewing).