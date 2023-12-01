Judiciary Committee Approves Subpoena for Harlan Crow Amid Court Inquiry

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve subpoenas for Republican megadonor Harlan Crow and conservative activist Leonard Leo, furthering its inquiry into Supreme Court ethics after revelations of Justice Clarence Thomas’ extensive, undisclosed ties to influential right-wing operatives.

There were no dissenting votes; Republican Senators walked out en masse in protest after Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) disallowed any GOP amendments.

For years, Crow funded lavish trips for Thomas on private resorts and the billionaire’s superyacht, undisclosed gifts that undermined public faith in the impartial nature of the Supreme Court.

