Experts slam Kourtney Kardashian for promoting ‘dangerous pseudoscience’ as she says her $400 placenta capsules ‘helps beat baby blues’

Doctors have accused Kourtney Kardashian of promoting “dangerous pseudoscience” by claiming that a supplement made from her blended placenta can help prevent postpartum depression.

On Thursday morning, the mother of four, who recently gave birth to her first child with new husband Travis Barker, posted an image of $400 capsules that she says “helped” after giving birth.

It reported a variety of benefits that “some report,” including “higher energy levels,” “improved bonding experience with baby,” “balanced mood and hormones,” and “less chance of postpartum blues and postpartum depression.” “.

The reality TV star also claimed that the product helped return her uterus to “pre-pregnancy size.”

Supplements – made by wellness brand Mommy Made Encapsulation – These are made using the blended placenta of a woman who has just given birth.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian claimed that placenta pills were “super helpful” for her postpartum recovery, including preventing depression.

This makes it “a daily nutritional supplement rich in vitamins, minerals, iron, proteins, stem cells and hormones produced by your body, for your body,” according to the firm, founded by California-based Juliane Corona, who is not He is a medical professional and has a degree in Business Administration.

He ‘Natural elements’ promote healing, the website says, including: ‘increased milk production, no baby blues, lots of energy” and a feeling of “general recovery to your pre-baby body.”

Mommy Made Encapsulation claims that each placenta produces between 160 and 180 pills. The process costs $400.

The placenta is an organ that grows in the uterus during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to the fetus. Some claim that the tissue is a powerhouse of essential benefits that provides a variety of health benefits when ingested.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, medical experts criticize these products, as well as celebrity endorsements.

Dr Ellie Cannon, UK general practitioner and pediatric health specialist, told DailyMail.com: ‘No health professional with integrity would endorse these pills.

‘There is no scientific basis for any benefit, physical or mental.

Mommy Made Encapsulation charges $400 to take a mother’s placenta, steam it, and press it into pills.

‘But also, when high-profile people say they can do things like help postpartum depression, it’s dangerous.

“There is a real risk that the public will choose to follow this unproven pseudoscientific treatment rather than seek medical help.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ashfaq Khan, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist who is also based in the UK, said “There are no scientific studies” to suggest that consuming placenta has any health benefits. This opinion is echoed in several review articles published in medical journals.

Placenta consumption has long been a popular habit among wealthy and high-profile women.

Some even choose to eat it whole. In recent years, specialty supplement companies have popped up across the United States offering a ‘placenta encapsulator’ service.

The placenta is packaged immediately after birth and sent to the company, which combines extracts from the organ with herbs and other natural compounds to make supplements.

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry made headlines last month when she posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing her blending her placenta into a smoothie (below).

Their children also used the organ to make crafts.

Experts have previously expressed concerns about the potential risks of placenta supplements.

In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning against placenta pills after a child in Oregon was infected with group B strep bacteria.

Kourtney first posted her support for placenta pills in 2015, stating that they were “life-changing.”

The 44-year-old welcomed her first child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this month.

The Oregon Health Authority said contaminated placenta pills the mother was taking may not have been properly sterilized and likely caused the infection.

The infection is believed to have been transmitted from mother to child through breast milk, although this is not firmly concluded in the report.

The report does not name the company where the mother obtained the pills.

Mommy Made Encapsulation claims to steam the organ for 30 minutes before mixing it, which “rids the placenta of ANY type of bacteria, viruses or infection and makes it safe to eat.”

Although data in mice shows some preliminary effects, experts have cautioned that there is no evidence that placenta pills have any benefit in humans.

A 2015 review in the magazine. Women’s Mental Health Archives found that “studies investigating placenta consumption to facilitate uterine contraction, resumption of the normal cyclic estrogen cycle, and milk production are inconclusive.”

And a review in the magazine. animals It found that preparing the placenta using methods such as steaming and dehydrating could eliminate any potential health benefits.

They are also not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meaning there are no safety standards for processing placenta.

“A company that promotes false, unscientific remedies cannot be trusted to regulate anything and is not a safe health treatment at all,” Dr. Cannon said.

He added that any purported benefit is likely a placebo effect, and is related to the fact that those who can afford the exorbitant price are likely taking other steps to protect their health.

“These women can afford child care, healthy food and a gym membership, along with other things that make raising children easier,” she said.

“All of these things also make it less likely that someone will develop postpartum depression or other complications.”

Meanwhile, she says, women who have fewer resources are more likely to fall for false health claims as they search for what’s best for their baby.

“He’s taking advantage of mothers at their most vulnerable time,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney Kardashian has promoted placenta pills.

In 2015, after the birth of his third child Reign Aston Disick, swrote on Instagram: ‘Delicious… PLACENTA pills! No joke… I’ll be sad when I run out of placenta pills. They are changing lives! #benefits #search.’