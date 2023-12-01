Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Feds Nab Another Capitol Rioter Thanks to His Beanie

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , ,
    Feds Nab Another Capitol Rioter Thanks to His Beanie

    The Daily Beast/DOJ

    A North Carolina man accused of assaulting a line of police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege was ultimately done in by his choice of headwear, according to authorities.

    David Paul Daniel, 36, was arrested Thursday in the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, on two felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. He was one of two people leading a “violent push” against the barricaded Senate Wing door “and the officers attempting to hold it,” states a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court.

    Daniel and the others managed to overwhelm the cops about a minute later, and the mob rampaged throughout the building, the complaint says.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Who you follow on Instagram could be costing you dates

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy