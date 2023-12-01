Feds Nab Another Capitol Rioter Thanks to His Beanie

The Daily Beast/DOJ

A North Carolina man accused of assaulting a line of police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege was ultimately done in by his choice of headwear, according to authorities.

David Paul Daniel, 36, was arrested Thursday in the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, on two felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder. He was one of two people leading a “violent push” against the barricaded Senate Wing door “and the officers attempting to hold it,” states a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court.

Daniel and the others managed to overwhelm the cops about a minute later, and the mob rampaged throughout the building, the complaint says.

