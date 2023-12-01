The 46-year-old Phoenix hospital guard is accused of raping the BODY of an elderly woman in the morgue after witnesses said they saw the man “sweating profusely on top of a gurney with the zipper open.”

Randall Bird arrested and fired from Banner University Medical Center

Witnesses saw him in the morgue freezer with the body of a 79-year-old woman

The guard said he had a medical episode and did not remember what happened.

An Arizona hospital guard has been accused of raping the corpse of an elderly woman after witnesses caught him in the act.

Randall Bird, 46, was arrested Tuesday and fired from Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix following an investigation that began in October.

Police were called to the medical center on Oct. 24 after workers reported seeing Bird inside a freezer at the morgue. He was reportedly found on top of a stretcher carrying the body of a 79-year-old woman who had died of natural causes.

According to court documents, two witnesses realized something was wrong when they found the hospital morgue doors locked from the inside and could see a light inside the freezer.

Investigators said: ‘Witnesses observed (Bird) inside the freezer sweating profusely and acting very nervous.

‘They said (Bird) had removed his seat belt, which they observed on top of a stretcher where a deceased body was placed in a bag.

“(Bird’s) zipper on his uniform pants was completely open and the rest of his uniform looked all messed up.”

When witnesses entered the morgue, Bird immediately attempted to cover the victim’s body.

Bird then told the other guards that he had had a medical episode and had grabbed the victim’s falling body as he passed out, breaking the body bag and zipper.

But witnesses claimed that neither the bag nor the zipper were broken. The body bag was completely open and the victim’s body was face down, police said.

Witnesses said this was unusual since bodies are never placed that way and guards are not supposed to open body bags.

As a hospital guard, Bird participated in the morgue intake process, which involves taking bodies to the morgue, verifying their identities, and placing them inside a large freezer.

However, he was not supposed to open the body bags or handle the bodies at any time.

After the hospital contacted police, investigators found Bird’s DNA on the victim’s body, as well as wounds. The victim has not been named.

Bird repeated the claim that he had a medical emergency and did not remember what happened when police interviewed him after his arrest.

Following Bird’s arrest, the hospital said in a statement: “We are saddened and appalled by the alleged actions of an individual.” Recently, Banner team members identified and reported the behavior of an employee in the hospital morgue. Banner launched an internal investigation, filed a report with authorities and fired the employee.

‘Banner Health is and remains committed to high standards that require each of our team members to treat everyone, at every stage of life, with compassion, dignity and respect. “We are grateful for the work of the Phoenix Police Department in investigating and handling this matter, and we will continue to cooperate with authorities.”

Bird faces five counts of crimes against a dead person, all felonies.

He has no criminal record and is on supervised release until a preliminary hearing scheduled for January.