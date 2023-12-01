Hollywood Social Justice Warrior Allegedly Killed By Woman In His Own Home

LOS ANGELES (LACDAO) – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today announced that Jameelah Michl is charged with shooting and killing Michael Latt during an attack in his home in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

“Our hearts ache for the loss of a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system,” District Attorney Gascón said. “It is devastating to see a life cut short, especially one dedicated to fighting for a more just society. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that the pursuit of justice is a collective responsibility that we must all share.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. The violence that has taken place is not only an affront to the values we hold dear but also a stark reminder of the need to address the broader issues that contribute to such heartbreaking incidents.”

“As we mourn the loss of this bright soul, let us come together as a community to denounce violence and recommit ourselves to the principles of justice, equality, and compassion. The pursuit of equity in the criminal legal system remains a steadfast goal, and we will continue our efforts to create a society where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victim, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for this heinous crime.”

Jameelah Elena Michl, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present.

On November 27, Michl allegedly went to the victim’s residence on the 900 block of Alandele Avenue after she targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been stalking. She allegedly knocked on the door, forcing herself into the residence once it was opened by one of the occupants. Michl, who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, shot and killed the victim inside of the home.

The prosecution is recommending that Michl be held on a $3,000,000 bail.

If convicted as charged, Michl will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

