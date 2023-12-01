Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Julianna Margulies Says ‘Entire Black Community’ May Have Been ‘Brainwashed to Hate Jews’

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Julianna Margulies Says ‘Entire Black Community’ May Have Been ‘Brainwashed to Hate Jews’

    Jamie McCarthy

    During a recent appearance on the Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast, actress Julianna Margulies made a series of provocative statements about Black and queer people who’ve spoken out about Israel and Palestine that are just now reaching a fever pitch of attention across social media.

    In the episode, Ostroy began by asking Margulies about the Holocaust Education Program she’d started in 2021 to teach children about antisemitism.

    “I’m seeing it clearly now that education is the most important part of a child’s life,” Margulies said. “It plants the seeds, it stops the ridiculousness of—look, I’m not even a religious Jew. I wasn’t even Bat Mitzvah’d. If anything like this had happened in the Black community—for example, 900 protestors left stranded on the tarmac in D.C. on their way to the rally because all the bus drivers walked out. If that had happened to any other marginalized community, this country would be in an uproar. But because it happened to the Jews, for some reason, it’s laughable.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

