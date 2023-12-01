Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Former El Paso Hard n Soft taco kit urgently removed from Woolworths and Coles supermarkets across Australia

    Former El Paso Hard n Soft taco kit urgently removed from Woolworths and Coles supermarkets across Australia

    By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 15:51 EST, November 30, 2023 | Updated: 16:00 EST, November 30, 2023

    A popular brand of taco kits has been recalled from Coles and Woolworths supermarkets across Australia.

    The Hard n Soft Old El Paso 350g Taco Kit was recalled on Thursday because some of the kits contained the incorrect sachet containing a dairy allergen.

    The taco kit is sold in both major supermarkets in all states and territories.

    The affected lot is marked as best before June 30, 2024.

    “Any consumer who has a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if they consume the product,” Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said.

    Customers with recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    For more information, contact General Mills Australia on 1800 677 774.

