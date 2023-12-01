Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    2 Nevada State Troopers Struck, Killed on Las Vegas Freeway

    2 Nevada State Troopers Struck, Killed on Las Vegas Freeway

    On Thursday, two Nevada state troopers lost their lives after being struck by a vehicle while assisting another driver, authorities said. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson conveyed that a suspect had been apprehended several hours after the incident.

    “It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy to have these troopers lose their lives in the manner they did,” said Wolfson.

    The collision is currently under investigation by the Las Vegas police, who are set to provide additional details in a news conference later on Thursday.

    According to the police account, the two Highway Patrol officers were engaged in a “motorist assist” early Thursday on Interstate 15 when the incident occurred. As of now, the identities of the deceased troopers have not been disclosed.

    Governor Joe Lombardo conveyed deep sadness, stating that he was “profoundly saddened” by the loss of the troopers.

