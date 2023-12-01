Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    CNN’s ‘King Charles’ Flops With Lowest Primetime Debut in Decade

    CNN’s ‘King Charles’ Flops With Lowest Primetime Debut in Decade

    King Charles, the brainchild of deposed CNN chief Chris Licht, premiered on Wednesday night with the lowest-rated primetime weeknight series debut for the network in at least a decade, according to Nielsen.

    Meanwhile, this comparison does not include temporary primetime replacement programming or limited-run weeknight series that aired on CNN.

    Going back as far as the 2011 debut of Erin Burnett Outfront, which technically airs outside primetime at 7 p.m. ET, CNN hasn’t seen a weeknight series debut as soft as King Charles.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

