CNN’s ‘King Charles’ Flops With Lowest Primetime Debut in Decade

King Charles, the brainchild of deposed CNN chief Chris Licht, premiered on Wednesday night with the lowest-rated primetime weeknight series debut for the network in at least a decade, according to Nielsen.

Meanwhile, this comparison does not include temporary primetime replacement programming or limited-run weeknight series that aired on CNN.

Going back as far as the 2011 debut of Erin Burnett Outfront, which technically airs outside primetime at 7 p.m. ET, CNN hasn’t seen a weeknight series debut as soft as King Charles.

