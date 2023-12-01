Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was one of the first in line to get a Cybertruck

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was one of the first in line to pick up a Cybertruck on Thursday.

Screenshot from X of Cybertruck Delivery Event

Tesla delivered its first Cybertrucks to a handful of customers on Thursday. Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was among customers who picked up a Cybertruck. The futuristic vehicle is priced between $60,990 and $99,990.

Tesla delivered its long-awaited Cybertruck to a handful of expectant customers at its Cybertruck Delivery Event, which was held at its Gigafactory near Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was the third in line to pick up his futuristic electric truck at the highly anticipated event.

Ohanian was all smiles as Musk personally escorted him into his new vehicle. The multimillionaire — who is married to tennis Grand Slam champion turned venture capitalist, Serena Williams — arrived to pick up his Cybertruck wearing a jacket with the words “Invest in Women’s Sports.”

Elon Musk escorting Alexis Ohanian into his new Cybertruck.

Ohanian, who cofounded Reddit in 2005 and has been dubbed the “mayor of the internet,” sold the site to Condé Nast for somewhere between $10 and $20 million just a year later in 2006. He’s since pivoted into venture capital, founding firms like Initialized Capital, and Seven Seven Six.

Tesla did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

