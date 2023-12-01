Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was one of the first in line to get a Cybertruck

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was one of the first in line to get a Cybertruck

    Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was one of the first in line to pick up a Cybertruck on Thursday.

    Screenshot from X of Cybertruck Delivery Event

    Tesla delivered its first Cybertrucks to a handful of customers on Thursday. Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was among customers who picked up a Cybertruck. The futuristic vehicle is priced between $60,990 and $99,990.

    Tesla delivered its long-awaited Cybertruck to a handful of expectant customers at its Cybertruck Delivery Event, which was held at its Gigafactory near Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

    Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian was the third in line to pick up his futuristic electric truck at the highly anticipated event.

    Ohanian was all smiles as Musk personally escorted him into his new vehicle. The multimillionaire — who is married to tennis Grand Slam champion turned venture capitalist, Serena Williams — arrived to pick up his Cybertruck wearing a jacket with the words “Invest in Women’s Sports.”

    Elon Musk escorting Alexis Ohanian into his new Cybertruck.

    Screenshot from X of Cybertruck Delivery Event

    Ohanian, who cofounded Reddit in 2005 and has been dubbed the “mayor of the internet,” sold the site to Condé Nast for somewhere between $10 and $20 million just a year later in 2006. He’s since pivoted into venture capital, founding firms like Initialized Capital, and Seven Seven Six.

    Tesla did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Who you follow on Instagram could be costing you dates

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy