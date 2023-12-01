Simple iPhone hack lets you FaceTime people who own an ANDROID

FaceTime has a ‘Link’ option to invite Android users to a video call

FaceTime links don’t expire unless the creator removes them

Switching from an Android to an iPhone isn’t the only way to Facetime your friends with a little-known trick that makes it possible.

Thanks to the iOS 15 update, iPhone owners can invite their friends and family on Android to join a Facetime call by opening the app and creating a link to join.

Clicking on the person’s name to join a video call isn’t an option yet, but immediately after opening the Facetime app, at the top of the screen are two options: “Create a link” and “New Facetime.”

iPhone users can create a FaceTime link for Android users to join a video call. The link will open the call in the Android browser.

A notification under “create a link” says that iPhone users can select the button to invite anyone to a call, including Android users and Windows devices.

The feature works similarly to a Zoom call: once the link is selected, an option to add names to the link will appear and after selecting the person’s name, it will automatically generate a text for that person with the link attached .

When the Android user clicks on the link, it will start the FaceTime call in their Chrome or Edge web browser.

Other browsers such as Firefox and Samsung may not recognize the link and instead display an error message.

As with iPhone-to-iPhone texting groups, users can name the FaceTime group before sending the link by selecting the “Add Name” option and typing a name such as “family call,” “book club,” or “girls night.” ,’ to name a few.

The creator of the FaceTime link can add a name to the group explaining what the call will be about.

The feature also attempts to compete with other video calling options like Google Meets or Zoom by including a calendar option to schedule FaceTime calls in advance.

By selecting the ‘Add’ or ‘+’ icon at the top of Apple’s Calendar app, iPhone users can type ‘video call’ in the location bar and select FaceTime or paste the link created for non-Iphone users. iPhone directly in the application.

You can share the link with others by opening the FaceTime app, where the next scheduled call will be synced from the calendar and can be shared directly.

The good thing about the trick is that, unlike other video calls, the links do not automatically expire, so you can continue using the same link for all future calls with the same people.

If you want to deactivate the link, the person who created the link will need to delete it by swiping left on the link name through the app’s home screen and selecting the “delete” button.

Users can also remove the link by tapping the “i” icon on the right side of the tab and then selecting “remove link.”

However, once the link is created, Android users, this is your time to shine and initiate a FaceTime call.

Once you have the FaceTime link, Android users can bookmark it in their browser and click the “Join” button, which will send a notification to the iPhone user who created the link.

The iPhone user will see a notification that “someone requested to join” and can then tap the notification to initiate the call initiated by the non-Apple user.

Apple launched the FaceTime link option at the Worldwide Developers Conference in March 2021, but somehow it remains one of Apple’s best-kept secrets.