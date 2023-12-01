Rorie Buckey gushes about boyfriend Robert Irwin as wildlife hunk celebrates 20th birthday… amid rumors he’s about to propose: ‘You’re my everything’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rorie Buckey gushed about her boyfriend Robert Irwin while celebrating his 20th birthday on Friday.

The 18-year-old, Heath Ledger’s niece, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her boyfriend walking through the sand while looking into the distance.

‘Happy birthday to the most radiant and beautiful human being. You are my everything,’ he wrote.

Rorie also shared a sweet photo of the couple on her page and expressed her love to Robert.

‘Happy 20th birthday to my partner in crime and best friend. I love you,’ she added.

Rorie Buckey shared a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend Robert Irwin while celebrating his 20th birthday on Friday: “You are my everything.”

Robert and Rorie became Instagram official in August, after months of rumors that they were dating.

Rorie reportedly completed an Irwin-approved ‘wildlife warrior boot camp’ before she and Robert became an official couple.

Last month, Woman’s Day claimed that Rorie had to win over the family by being willing to get out into nature.

The couple are currently in a long-distance relationship, with Robert based at Australia Zoo in Queensland, while Rorie is in Perth.

The 18-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her boyfriend walking in the sand while looking into the distance.

Robert is reportedly planning to pop the question to his girlfriend Rorie.

According to New Idea magazine, the 20-year-old could propose when his girlfriend visits him in Africa while filming I’m A Celebrity in the coming months.

“Everyone is convinced that their goal is to raise the issue when they are in Africa,” said one source.

‘Robert is crazy about her and is planning something unforgettable when he formally proposes to her. They both know it’s part of her plans, so he’s been coming up with special ways to make it a surprise.

The source went on to say that Robert and Rorie are taking their relationship “very seriously” and have been planning a future together.

Rorie also shared a sweet photo of the couple and expressed her love to Robert. ‘Happy 20th birthday to my partner in crime and best friend. I love you,’ she added.

Robert and Rorie, niece of legendary Australian actor Heath Ledger, have a lot in common and both grew up in the public eye after suffering the devastating loss of a family member.

Heath was at the peak of his Hollywood career when he was found dead in January 2008 after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Robert’s father, Steve Irwin, known worldwide as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, died at the age of 44 on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray.