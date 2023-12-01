RAW VIDEO: 3 Connecticut Cops Open Fire on Suspect Near Screaming Children in Hotel Room

New London, Connecticut (NLPD) — On November 26, 2023, at approximately 1:52 p.m., New London police received a report of shots fired at the Americas Best Value Inn located at 380 Bayonet Street, New London. Once at that address, police were directed to Room 259. There, they spoke to a witness who stated that 42-year-old Christopher Nolan, came into the room and fired a round out of the room’s window at an unidentified party. Police also learned that Nolan had fled to the adjacent Clarion Inn Hotel. New London officers commenced a room-by-room search of the Clarion Inn looking for Nolan. Nolan was ultimately located at Room 221.

An occupant of Room 221 allowed police to enter. Once inside, officers observed Nolan pressed against the window in an apparent effort to escape so as to elude arrest. Officers observed a gun in Nolan’s hand and when he turned toward them, Officer Joseph Not, Officer Annie Agnew, and Officer Seth Bolduc fired their weapons.

Nolan sustained multiple gunshot wounds. New London officers immediately rendered medical aid to Nolan. Police recovered a revolver from the windowsill where Nolan had been standing. Emergency Medical Services transported Nolan to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was subsequently transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven. He was listed as being in good condition on Wednesday, according to the hospital.

