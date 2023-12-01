Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Long Island Man Charged With Rape, More After Naked Teen Flees His Home

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Long Island Man Charged With Rape, More After Naked Teen Flees His Home

    WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBS NY) – We’ve learned more about the Woodbury, Long Island man who police said barricaded himself in his house after allegedly committing sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl. Neighbors of 26 Roseanne Drive in Woodbury cited years of complaints, suspected squatters living there, and the home and fence in disrepair. Tuesday morning, when town inspectors came with a violation notice, a 14-year-old girl ran out of the house naked and crying.

    Read the full story from CBS NY here.

    The post Long Island Man Charged With Rape, More After Naked Teen Flees His Home appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Who you follow on Instagram could be costing you dates

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy