Long Island Man Charged With Rape, More After Naked Teen Flees His Home

WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBS NY) – We’ve learned more about the Woodbury, Long Island man who police said barricaded himself in his house after allegedly committing sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl. Neighbors of 26 Roseanne Drive in Woodbury cited years of complaints, suspected squatters living there, and the home and fence in disrepair. Tuesday morning, when town inspectors came with a violation notice, a 14-year-old girl ran out of the house naked and crying.

