Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    King Charles will never strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles despite calls for him to do so as he would not want to “humiliate” the Sussexes, sources say.

    Well-placed sources have said that it is something he refuses to even contemplate.

    Published: 17:41 EST, November 30, 2023 | Updated: 18:11 EST, November 30, 2023

    King Charles will never strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles despite the continued pain they are causing the Royal Family.

    Well-placed sources have said that it is something he refuses to even contemplate.

    There have been repeated calls since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bitterly resigned as working royals, first for the late Queen Elizabeth, and now King Charles, to formally sever ties with the couple by stripping them of the honorary titles they received at the time. get marry.

    They are not even believed to have visited Sussex since the early days of their marriage in 2018.

    But a source who knows the king well says he is “not a punitive man” and would “never want to humiliate” his son and daughter-in-law.

    There have been repeated calls since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bitterly quit as senior royals for first the late Queen Elizabeth, and now King Charles, to formally sever ties with the couple by stripping them of the honorary titles they they received when they married.

    They are not even believed to have visited Sussex since the early days of their marriage in 2018. But a source who knows the king well says he is “not a punitive man” and would “never want to humiliate” his son and daughter-in-law. -law

    Although Buckingham Palace is “considering all options” as a result of the latest scandal, sources insist that demoting them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is simply not on the table.

    “That is something that would not be taken into account,” they stressed.

    The late Queen previously stripped her grandson and his wife of their HRH titles, insisting they could not use them in their new commercial working lives.

    If Meghan were to lose her title as duchess, as the wife of a son of the monarch she would have the right to be called Princess Henry.

