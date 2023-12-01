Ex-Trump Golf Club Staffer: I Was Sexually Harassed and Tricked Into Signing NDA

Reuters/Eduardo Muñoz

A former server at Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that her superior coerced her into sex and that Trump’s personal lawyer, Alina Habba, tricked her into signing a non-disclosure agreement.

The ex-server, Alice Bianco, was named in the lawsuit, which was filed in New Jersey’s Middlesex County Superior Court and obtained by The Daily Beast. The former president was not named as a defendant.

Bianco claimed she was sexually assaulted in 2021, when she was 21, by the club’s food and beverage manager, Pavel Melichar, at Trump National Golf Club. The lawsuit alleged that the Melichar harassed her and forcibly attempted to kiss her against her wishes, not long after he’d ordered her to work in short skirts and gifted her a bottle of Cognac.

