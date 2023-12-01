These Are the Softest Leggings I’ve Ever Worn

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Splits59/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black leggings are a dime a dozen, but the Splits59 Airweight High Waist Leggings? Perfection. No notes. But seriously—the super soft leggings feel like, legit, butter. They’re the softest workout clothes in my arsenal. In fact, I often feel like I’m wearing, well, nothing when I have them on.

Made from a mix of 81 percent Nylon and 19 percent Spandex, these leggings wick moisture away and dry quickly, making them great for sweaty workouts. With a 26” inseam or a 28” inseam option, tall and short (and average!), humans can rejoice and find the correct length. Plus, they’re available in sizes ranging from XS – XXL, though I will say, like many athleisure brands, these leggings do run a tad small—my gut says size up if you’re between sizes. I’m in that in-between medium-to-large land with big hips, so I went with a large so I don’t suffocate every time I put them on, but if you like a more suctioned situation, I’d suggest going with your normal size.

Read more at The Daily Beast.