Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

Simone Biles has shared an update on the construction of the Texas mega-mansion she and her husband Jonathan Owens are building, while also opening up about some of the difficulties that come with creating your own home from scratch.

The gymnast, 26, first revealed that she and her NFL star husband, 28, were building their own abode in March and has continually documented the process on her social media account ever since.

Most recently, the Olympian revealed that they were adding trim to the interiors, which is the “trim material used to cover seams and joints around doors and windows, between floors, and on walls or ceilings,” according to Better houses and gardens.

But he admitted that the process was much more difficult than he thought.

On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the athlete shared a video of herself checking on the progress.

On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the athlete shared a video of herself looking inside what will soon be her and Jonathan’s home.

Gray moldings that looked like walls now covered what in their last update were just wooden planks.

Simone explained that what she thought would be a 30-minute visit turned into a six-hour endeavor after something went wrong.

“Walking fit day two,” he captioned the clip. “I was here from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. I thought it was going to be something like 30 minutes. I had no idea what I was getting into…’

While the sports star didn’t divulge any other information about what the problem was, she explained in a second post that she was “very confused” and began to “panick” when the mishap was brought to her attention.

He added that he “called his father for backup” and that “Jonathan will take care of the final outcome.”

“But I’ve made a lot of progress and I’m very proud of myself,” Simone continued. “I hope I did it decently and thought of all the things.”

In a latest post, the gold medalist shared a snap showing her bathroom tiles apparently stained with yellow paint.

“I can’t take it anymore,” she wrote along with some angry red face emojis.

Simone announced that she and Jonathan were building a house together in March, a month before they walked down the aisle together.

At the time, she shared a selfie of her and the soccer pro standing on a large bare lot, which she captioned: “A home is made with love and dreams.” Greetings for starting to build.

In August, she celebrated with her followers when the home’s first flight of stairs was completed.

She revealed at the time that she planned to include a master bedroom with a private balcony, games room, bar, theater and bathroom on the second floor.

The property is believed to be in the Houston metropolitan area, where Simone spent her childhood.

In October, she shared her excitement about being one step closer to finally calling it her home, revealing that the “frames for the sliding doors” had been put in place.

She posted a few more photos of her inside the construction site in early November, which she captioned, ‘Eep.’

One of the images showed the 26-year-old smiling from ear to ear as she raised her hands in the air in the middle of her half-built house.

Another featured its sliding glass doors that offered a stunning view of a nearby lake.

Simone made a triumphant return to gymnastics in August, following a two-year hiatus from the sport after suffering mental health issues that forced her to withdraw from multiple events at the 2020 Olympics.

Simone made a triumphant return to gymnastics in August, following a two-year hiatus after withdrawing from multiple events at the 2020 Games. She is seen at the 2020 Olympics.

At the time, she said she suffered from something called “the spins,” a mental block that makes gymnasts feel “lost in the air.”

She later suggested that it also had to do with the sexual abuse she had suffered at the hands of pedophile doctor Larry Nassar.

In September, she revealed on the Today show that she wants to compete in next summer’s Games in Paris, France.

She was one of more than 150 gymnasts who suffered abuse from Larry, the former national team doctor, during her 30-year career, and in 2019, she said the trauma of the assaults had left her struggling with suicidal thoughts. .

In September, he revealed in the Today show that he wants to compete at the Games next summer in Paris, France, but admitted that he “will have to take care of himself” more than in Tokyo and that he is receiving therapy to “make sure everything is aligned.”

She explained that she’s going to be “a little more cautious about how she does things,” telling the hosts: “I’m making sure that my mental and physical health [states] Both are intact. It will be different but it will be good.’