Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

Electric vehicles are much less reliable, on average, than gasoline cars, trucks and SUVs, according to a new study of 330,000 vehicle owners.

US publication Consumer Reports surveyed owners of cars made between 2021 and 2023, along with a small number of 2024 models, and found that electric cars had 80 percent more problems than cars powered by gasoline engines. internal combustion (ICE).

Among the most frequently reported problems are problems with the battery and charging system, as well as failures in the fit of body panels and interior parts of the vehicles.

Over the three model years, electric vehicles had 79 percent more problems than internal combustion engine cars, while plug-in hybrids had 146 percent more problems.

Consumer reports found that electric vehicles had 12 potential problem areas, while hybrids had 19, plug-in hybrids had 20 and ICE vehicles had 17.

But the study also found that, even though new electric vehicles have simpler transmissions, gasoline vehicles have been refined over the years to be highly reliable.

The magazine and website noted that EV manufacturers are still learning how to build entirely new systems and suggested that as they do, the overall reliability of EVs should improve.

“This story is really a story of growing pains,” said Jake Fisher, senior director at Consumer Reports.

“It’s a story about solving the bugs and problems of new technology.”

Still, he noted that lingering concerns about reliability will likely add to the issues that give many buyers pause when considering a switch to new technology, such as higher costs, long charging times and access to charging stations.

The study found that the only type of electric vehicle that surpassed ICE vehicles in reliability with 26 percent fewer problems was the conventional hybrid, which uses both electric and gasoline systems, as opposed to the plug-in hybrid that only uses the electric motor. gasoline as backup.

Of hybrid vehicles, Toyota performed well with its Camry, Highlander and RAV4 models along with the UX and NX hybrids from its Lexus luxury division.

Among the plug-in hybrids, the Kia Sportage stood out.

The Kia Sportage (pictured) was one of the best-performing plug-in hybrids, using a gasoline engine as a backup in case the electric motor ran out of charge.

According to Consumer Reports, owners of electric vehicles, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia Niro EV, Volkswagon ID.4, Suburu Solterra, and Toyota bZ4X, have reported problems.

Among the most reliable automakers identified by the report are Lexus in first place, Toyota in second and Mini in third place.

Tesla was in the middle of the pack, but Fisher said it was in the “sweet spot” of the electric vehicle market.

The best-selling electric vehicle in Australia is the Tesla Model 3, which was also the second best-selling passenger sedan on the market, regardless of fuel type.

Electric vehicle sales in the country more than tripled in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Between January 1 and September 30, 65,743 electric cars were registered on Australian roads.

Among the electric vehicle owners who explained problems with their vehicles to Consumer Reports was Michael Coram of Lockport, New York, United States.

In July, looking to reduce his commuting costs, Coram purchased a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt electric SUV, attracted by its sporty handling. Coram, 44, a heating and air conditioning technician, said he ran into an annoying problem: On a cold day in mid-November, his Bolt wouldn’t shift into gear.

Finally, after Coram turned the car on and off 10 or 12 times, the problem fixed itself and he hasn’t experienced it since.

Other owners on a Bolt social media forum told Coram that it could have started before the SUV’s computer had finished its start sequence.

Additionally, owners of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV reported battery and charging issues related to a charge control computer, which in some cases caused the vehicles to stall.

Rivian, a new maker of electric trucks and SUVs, had trouble properly aligning body panels and had broken interior parts, Fisher said.

Tesla, the leader in electric vehicle sales, which now has years of experience manufacturing vehicles, showed an improvement in reliability, Fisher said.

This was largely because a high proportion of Tesla’s sales involve the relatively small and less expensive Model Y SUV and Model 3 cars.

They are simpler to build and lack the new failure-prone technology that Telsa offers in its most expensive vehicles, the Models S and X.

Toyota, which has invested heavily in conventional hybrid technology, was the top-performing brand along with its luxury division Lexus.

Tesla ranked 14th out of 30 auto brands in the 2023 survey, up from 19th in 2022.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, was the most trusted in the survey, followed by Toyota, Mini, Acura and Honda.

The five lowest-ranking brands were Jeep, Volkswagen, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler.

The most reliable segment of the market was compact cars, followed by sports cars, small trucks, medium and large cars, and medium and large luxury cars. Electric cars, electric SUVs, full-size pickup trucks, midsize pickup trucks, and electric vans had the worst reliability.

Consumer Reports says its subscriber survey represents 330,000 vehicles.

It asked owners of vehicles from model years 2000 to 2023, with some 2024 models, about problems they had experienced in the previous 12 months.