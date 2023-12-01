Our Place Launched the Perfect Gift for the Home Cook on Your List This Holiday Season

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Our Place.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Much like the air fryer, the era of the Instant Pot has introduced its fair share of dupes and spinoffs claiming to be the best in the game. But in an ever-expanding sea of pressure cookers and slow cookers, which one really reigns supreme? Look no further than the recently released Dream Cooker from Our Place—a must-have gift for any culinary gurus this holiday season.

Our Place, the creator of the beloved, social media-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot, has taken things beyond the stove and expanded into tableware, linens, and, most recently, sleek appliances with the launch of a dynamic duo: the 6-in-1 Wonder Oven and the appropriately named Dream Cooker, a multi-cooker that will seamlessly replace your slow cooker and pressure cooker and take your culinary prestige up a major notch.

