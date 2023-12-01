Texas Attorney General Sues Pfizer Over ‘Misleading’ COVID Vaccine

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that he is suing Pfizer, accusing the drugmaker of emotionally blackmailing the American public into getting the COVID-19 vaccine, all the while lying about the jab’s effectiveness and intimidating so-called “truth-tellers.”

His 54-page lawsuit claims the pharmaceutical giant ran afoul of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act after making “false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims” about its vaccine. Pfizer marketed its shots using misleading statistics, it alleges, seeking to “intimidate and silence” anyone who questioned that they were 95 percent effective.

A press release from Paxton’s office also complains that Pfizer “embarked on a campaign to intimidate the public into getting the vaccine as a necessary measure to protect their loved ones.” Paxton has long been a vocal critic of COVID-19 safety mandates.

