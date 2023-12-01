Urgent recall issued for Bunnings Gasmate camping stove hose: ‘Explosion, serious injuries’

<!–

An urgent recall has been issued on a popular camping stove hose sold at Bunnings after discovering it could cause explosions.

Sitro Group Australia’s Gasmate 1000mm high pressure hose with Schrader valve was recalled on Thursday.

The 41 affected camping stove replacement hoses were sold between October 2 and 11 at Bunnings stores in Australia and online.

“The Schrader valve end of the hose may leak when connected to a high-pressure camping stove,” the recall states.

“There is a risk of serious injury or death if escaping gas ignites, which may cause a fire and/or explosion.”

Customers who purchased an affected hose are urged to stop using it immediately and return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, consumers can call Sitro Group Australia on 1300 174 876, 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, or email productsafety@sitro.com.au.

Bunnings has recalled the Gasmate 1000mm high pressure hose with Schrader valve after it was discovered that the valve could leak, causing an explosion.

“We are supporting our supplier, Gasmate, with the recall of a 1000mm hose, used as a replacement for camping stoves,” Bunnings Merchandise Director Jen Tucker told Daily Mail Australia.

‘The hose is being recalled due to a possible leak that could occur when connected to a high-pressure camping stove, but fortunately no incidents have occurred.

“The safety of our customers and team is our number one priority, and we will continue to work with our suppliers to ensure compliance standards are met for all products.”