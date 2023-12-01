Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Viral Fight Video Only Latest Instance of Racism at Kansas School: Students

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Viral Fight Video Only Latest Instance of Racism at Kansas School: Students

    Courtesy of Dee Moore

    A school district in Kansas has been roiled as students—both past and present—line up with claims that the institution perpetuates a racist environment, causing terror in some Black pupils who are too frightened to return to school.

    The Shawnee Mission Unified School District said it has attempted to implement diversity and equity training, but Black students still claim it’s rife with toxicity.

    On Thursday, the Black Student Solidarity Network—a student-led activist organization that serves both Kansas and Missouri—assembled a massive community protest after a white male student at Shawnee Mission East High School was filmed repeatedly hurling the N-word at a Black female student before physically attacking her.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Henry Kissinger’s puzzling connection to disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    ChatGPT stole one of my clients that brought in up to $2,000 a month. I don’t want to be cynical, but the writing is on the wall.

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Henry Kissinger’s puzzling connection to disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    ChatGPT stole one of my clients that brought in up to $2,000 a month. I don’t want to be cynical, but the writing is on the wall.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Biden Wants to Abolish the Fees Trump Charges at His Resorts

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy