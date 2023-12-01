Anthony Albanese explodes as Neil Mitchell sighs in a fiery interview as 3AW asks him if he will apologize for his government labeling Peter Dutton a “protector of paedophiles”.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A testy Anthony Albanese has repeatedly refused to apologize on behalf of two of his senior ministers who have repeatedly accused opposition leader Peter Dutton of “protecting paedophiles”.

In a sometimes gripping radio interview about 3AW presenter Neil Mitchell’s final day as a broadcaster, The Prime Minister was reminded that he had promised a more respectful political discourse before the election but had failed to rein in his ministers’ “scandalous” suggestion about the opposition leader.

Embattled Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil attempted in Parliament on Wednesday to blame Dutton, her Liberal predecessor in office, for the government’s asylum seeker debacle, claiming the “disaster” originated under his mandate.

Ms O’Neil claimed that Mr Dutton had voted to protect pedophiles over children, and Sports Minister Anika Wells repeated the claim on morning television the following day.

Dutton, a former Queensland Police detective, said this showed the government was getting desperate.

‘I’ve arrested sex offenders before. One of my life’s passions is ensuring that women and children are safe. I feel very genuinely and deeply about it,” she said.

‘Yes, the comments hurt, but they mean nothing to me because I know who I am. I think Anika Wells and the Prime Minister owe me an apology.

Other senior government ministers, including Richard Marles and Bill Shorten, refused to back the characterization.

Outgoing radio host Neil Mitchell (left) and Anthony Albanese (right) went head-to-head after Mitchell said the Prime Minister was failing to deliver on his promise to raise the level of political discourse.

Sports Minister Anika Wells repeated the nasty comments on the Today Show after Clare O’Neil said Dutton voted to protect pedophiles.

When questioned by Mitchell on Friday, Albanese refused to apologize to Dutton, sparking a heated confrontation.

“Neil, this opposition leader has a record, and go back and look at the front page news accusing us of a variety of things, not least of which is Peter Dutton,” Mr Albanese said.

“But you said it’s better than that,” Mitchell interjected.

“That’s right,” said Mr. Albanese.

‘Is there any apology there?’ Mitchell asked.

‘Well, me. Wait. hold on. Ask me about the things I’ve done and I’ll be happy to be responsible for them.’

“But they are his ministers,” Mitchell said.

‘Oh, Neil, Neil, yesterday he tabled a motion in parliament saying essentially that we wanted a variety of – I won’t repeat it on the show – a variety of, including child sex offenders, rapists, everyone, that we wanted them out. on the streets. He did it yesterday in Parliament,” said Mr Albanese.

—So in response you say that he is protecting pedophiles? Fantastic. Thanks for that. That is an excellent standard of debate. You have really improved the quality of politics. That’s outrageous. Okay, he insulted you. Take the moral high ground. Apologize.’

‘Neil.’

“Yes, Prime Minister.”

“I am responsible for what I say.”

They are his ministers. You are the boss.’

‘I am responsible for what I say. And he has constantly accused those ministers. And what the minister said was that his opposition to the legislation that was brought before parliament on Monday is completely inconsistent with what he has said. From day one, we have here on this issue the High Court of Australia making a decision.

‘And consistently what the opposition, led by Peter Dutton, has done is suggest that somehow we wanted these people, these people, to take to the streets. None of that is true, Neil, and you know that’s not true.

‘I agree that is not true, nor do I believe Peter Dutton is protecting pedophiles. Do you apologize or not? Or are you supporting your ministers?

-Neil. “I am responsible for what I say,” said Mr. Albanese.

‘Oh, Prime Minister. You are the boss. You are the boss.’

“It is time for Peter Dutton to take responsibility for what he said.”

‘So I’ll repeat the question. Do you back up what your ministers said?

Dutton has demanded apologies from other senior Labor ministers who refuse to back the description.

Dutton, a former police officer who has long been a strong advocate for child safety, criticized the comments, saying they indicated the government was “really getting desperate.”

-Neil. I stand by everything, everything I say. And I stand by the fact that my ministers have been doing everything they can to protect the safety of the community. And Peter Dutton from day one has focused on fair politics,” said Mr Albanese.

“You can resolve everything here by simply raising that point and apologizing.”

‘No I can not. I hate to break it to you Neil, but I can’t figure it all out here. The fact is that Peter Dutton has consciously made the decision, as he used to do when he was minister, to constantly stand up and accuse us of not caring about the safety of the community.’

Albanese has rejected claims that he should “spend more time in the country” if he wanted to avoid leading a one-term government.

The Prime Minister again defended his recent trips abroad, maintaining that none of those trips were vacations and that he was “representing Australia” at all times.

In the last two months, Albanese has twice visited the United States, China and the Cook Islands.

The Coalition has supported much of Albanese’s recent travel in principle, but last month asked him not to go to APEC amid growing concerns about community safety.

He said he spent ‘every day I can in the field.’

“I haven’t been on holiday abroad,” he said.

To that, Mitchell told him that he was also needed at home.

‘Part of the job is representing Australia. You know why? Because one in four of our jobs depends on our trade,” she stated.

“Now fixing some of the trade relationships that we have, whether it’s with the United States, agreements that we’ve made on critical minerals in clean energy, removing some of the impediments to trade with China, which is making a difference for our producers barley. And our winegrowers and all those industries benefit Australia.”

Albanese said he was not paying much attention to recent polls showing support for the Labor Party had fallen to its lowest level since last year’s election.

He told Mitchell he didn’t agree that the public was “turning” against him.

“Polls come and go… What I’m focused on is the medium term, just day to day,” he said.

“Because if you do that (spend too much time polling), you’re going to end up not getting the kind of government we need.”