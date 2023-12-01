A Ukrainian lightning strike destroys Russia’s longest rail tunnel, cutting a key freight link with China in the Severomuysky Mountains.

Ukraine blew up a Siberian railway line that Russia used to transport military supplies

The country’s security service blew up the Severomuysky tunnel

It comes as Ukraine has intensified its offensive moves against Russia.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ukraine’s security service blew up a railway line in Siberia that Russia uses to transport military supplies.

Four explosive devices were detonated overnight as a freight train moved through the Severomuysky tunnel in the Buryatia region bordering Mongolia, a source told Reuters.

Such an attack, more than 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine, would be a striking demonstration of kyiv’s ability to carry out operations inside Russia.

MailOnline was unable to independently verify the account or whether the rail route is used for military supplies.

Russian sources told Reuters that a train had caught fire in the area, but made no mention of explosives.

Four explosive devices were detonated overnight while a freight train was passing through the Severomuysky tunnel (pictured)

Ukraine has increasingly been taking the fight to Russia in recent months, 21 months into the bloodiest conflict on European soil in decades.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a train carrying fuel caught fire in the Severomuysky tunnel on Wednesday night and there were no casualties.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a train carrying fuel caught fire in the Severomuysky tunnel on Wednesday night, that there were no casualties and that a preliminary investigation was underway to establish the cause.

Russian Railways, the state-owned company that owns and operates the rail network, said the train stopped when they noticed smoke coming from a tank containing diesel fuel.

In an online statement, it said rail traffic had been diverted, slightly increasing travel time, but that transport had not been disrupted.

Ukraine has increasingly been taking the fight to Russia in recent months, 21 months into the bloodiest conflict on European soil in decades.

Last week, a Ukrainian attack on a power plant in Russian-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine left towns and cities in the region without power, officials said.

Denis Pushilin, a pro-Russian leader in part of Donetsk, said most of the drones Ukraine sent to attack infrastructure were captured, but “Due to the magnitude of the attacks, not everything was shot down.’

“The situation is not easy,” he added.

The massive drone attack hit the Starobesheve thermal power plant, a town just 40 kilometers east of the front line in the region.

As a result, power was cut to half of the regional capital, Donetsk, and half of the port city of Mariupol, about 60 miles to the south.