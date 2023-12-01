🔴 Live: Israel frees 30 Palestinian prisoners, Hamas releases eight hostages

Negotiators worked feverishly on Friday to renew the pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a senior Israeli official reiterated plans to resume the war unless the Palestinian militant group agreed to release more hostages. After two last-minute extensions, the enemies marked on Thursday the seventh day of a Qatari-mediated truce with the exchange of eight hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners as well as the infusion of more humanitarian aid into the shattered Gaza Strip. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

