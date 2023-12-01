Olivia Munn puts on a busty display in a tiny string bikini and shows off her incredible figure in a low-cut red swimsuit in retro snaps.

<!–

Olivia Munn showed off her incredible figure in new posts on Thursday.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a fun video with a sexy cover photo of herself in a black string bikini from her birthday earlier this year.

In the snap, she modeled a black strapless bikini top paired with cheeky bottoms as she posed on the beach.

She also rocked a pair of sunglasses and a birthday crown in the photo for a video of her interacting with her boyfriend, John Mulaney, at home.

In the clip, the New Girl alum, who donned a sexy one-piece swimsuit while celebrating her son Malcolm’s second birthday, is seen lounging on the couch while the comedian filmed her.

Mulaney began the video by asking him, ‘I’m sorry, what is that?’

“I want you to put the meatball in the refrigerator for later and then bring me watermelon and salt,” Munn ordered.

She was seen holding back her laughter after he grabbed the camera to document their funny interaction.

“It’s okay, the automatic salt thing is broken,” he informed her. ‘So I’ll bring you…’

Munn quickly intervened and said, “I have salt next to my bed.”

“Okay,” he said in disbelief in response to her statement.

In her caption, Munn asked her 2.9 million Instagram followers, “Does anyone else have salt next to their bed?”

In the video, she is seen lounging comfortably in a button-down blouse and sweatpants.

On the same day, she also shared another swimsuit post on her Instagram Story. She shared a clip from her post earlier in the week of her enjoying a canned drink on the beach. In the video, she could be seen modeling a low-cut cranberry-colored swimsuit on the beach.

In the video, she is seen lounging comfortably in a button-down blouse and sweatpants. The Predator star also appeared naked as she sported a pair of glasses and showed off her natural beauty.

Her posts come a day after she shared a post of her and Mulaney celebrating their son Malcolm’s birthday. In photos she shared the day before, the couple, who began dating in May 2021, enjoyed a tropical getaway to celebrate her son’s birthday on November 24.

The Predator star also appeared nude as she sported a pair of glasses and showed off her natural beauty.

