‘Daily Show’ Brutally Eulogizes ‘GOAT War Criminal’ Henry Kissinger

On Wednesday, controversial U.S. politician Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100, which turned out to be a lucky break for Michelle Wolf. While the controversial policymaker’s death has led to an influx of opinion pieces from a range of viewpoints, this week’s The Daily Show guest host seems pretty firm in her stance that Kissinger was a very bad man.

“Yes, Henry Kissinger is dead,” Wolf said on Thursday. “Which just goes to show you that if you have zero morals, you’ll lead a long, stress-free life. He committed massacres and lived to be 100, while the rest of us over here are dying at 47 because we can’t stop stressing over the time we waved to a person who was actually waving to someone behind us.”

The public reaction to Kissinger’s death has been as complicated as the man himself. While some have expressed admiration for the realpolitik stan, others have gleefully welcomed the news. Wolf understands the divisiveness, but said that “no matter how you feel about Henry Kissinger, you’ve gotta agree that he’s one of America’s greatest war criminals. The question is: Is he America’s greatest war criminal?”

