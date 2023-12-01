Piers Morgan Accused of Being ‘Phlegm on Royal Doormat’ on His TV Show

Piers Morgan Uncensored

Piers Morgan’s charge that Endgame author Omid Scobie is a “weaselly lickspittle” in thrall to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was served back to him on his own TV show on Thursday when a guest said his own relentless advocacy of the royal family made him a “gob of phlegm on the royal doormat.”

Guest Tessa Dunlop’s salvo came after Morgan had delivered a near 14-minute defense of why he had named King Charles and Kate Middleton on his show the preceding night as the alleged “royal racists” who had voiced “concerns” over then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin color.

