Connor Bedard DESTROYS his stick by slamming it into the boards as the Red Wings dismantle the Blackhawks 5-1 in the first game since Corey Perry was suspended for “unacceptable” conduct.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard broke his stick after slamming it into the boards as Chicago was defeated by the Detroit Red Wings.

Bedard, the first overall pick and considered one of the best prospects of his generation, erupted in fury. in the second period of Thursday’s 5-1 loss.

He slammed his cane against the boards until it broke and then threw it to the ground. Bedard’s temper boiled over once again when he slammed the backboard after heading to the bench.

The embarrassing loss for the Blackhawks came in their first game since releasing veteran Corey Perry.

An internal investigation found that Perry “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and violates both the terms of his standard player contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

Connor Bedard broke his stick hitting the boards in a 5-1 loss to Detroit.

The blowout loss was the Blackhawks’ first game since the team waived Corey Perry.

It came just days after the 38-year-old stepped away from the team for personal reasons, and earlier Thursday, Perry announced in a statement that he was seeking help for his mental health and alcohol issues.

Perry also denied that his release was related to his teammates or their families.

On the ice Thursday night, JT Compher and Robby Fabbri scored twice for the Red Wings.

Bedard set up Lukas Reichel for the tying goal early in the first period, giving the rookie center a team-high 18 points in 21 games, but the Blackhawks couldn’t keep up on either end of the ice and lost for the seventh time. time. in nine games.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings, who won four of five games to build momentum ahead of Patrick Kane’s expected debut with the team next week.

Former Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

Compher scored a shorthanded goal 2:29 into the first, ending a strange run with Andrew Copp. A minute later, a behind-the-net pass from Bedard helped Reichel score his second goal this season.

Fabbri, who had a goal and an assist in a loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, swung the puck around agitated defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and his backhand gave the Red Wings the go-ahead goal midway through the first. . In 10 games in an injury-shortened season, Fabbri has seven goals.

Bedard was the first overall pick and is considered one of the best prospects of his generation.

Both JT Compher and Robby Fabbri scored twice for the Detroit Red Wings in the victory.

Detroit pulled away in the second, going ahead by two on Ben Chiarot’s goal and taking a 4-1 lead on its sudden powerful power play.

Compher’s goal extended the Red Wings’ power-play scoring streak to five games after going five games without scoring on the power play. It was the ninth multi-goal game of Compher’s career and the first since Dec. 1, 2022, when the winger played for Colorado.

Fabbri’s second goal midway through the third allowed the Red Wings to take a four-goal lead and gave them an eighth power-play goal in five games.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin missed his second straight game with an injury. Larkin is expected to return soon and may have Kane on the top line, placing him with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat.