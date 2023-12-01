Cathy was stalked for a decade by a jilted boyfriend. Now she reveals the many red flags Australians should pay attention to

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman who was stalked for a decade by her deranged ex-boyfriend is warning others about the telltale signs that could steer them away from the clutches of an abusive man.

Cathy Oddie, 44, survived two abusive relationships, was stalked for 10 years, raped by a stranger and several more times by a high-ranking police officer.

On Saturday, Oddie will take to the stage in Ballarat, west of Melbourne, alongside former police officer Narelle Fraser to expose her horrific experiences at the hands of men and the Victorian justice system in the hope that no one else suffers what she did. she has.

Ms Oddie has been flying the flag for domestic violence survivors for years and gave evidence at the 2015 Royal Commission into the issue.

“Sometimes I would come out from somewhere I had been with my teammates and he would just be hanging around and stopping me from leaving or going where I wanted,” she said. The courier service this week.

‘When he sent a message saying he had moved in around the corner, my heart completely sank.

‘I was getting messages like “Your lights are off, where are you?” My fear levels skyrocketed.”

Oddie said there were warning signs he ignored in the early stages of his relationships that turned sour.

In 2001, while studying at university, Oddie had just turned 20 when he made his first mistake by ignoring his first impression of the young suitor.

‘My first impression was not good. She was smoking a pipe. “I really should have followed my gut from day one,” she said.

Another red flag should have gone up when her new boyfriend immediately became possessive of her.

‘It all started when he alienated all my friends. As a result, my housemates moved out and he moved out,” she said.

Cathy Oddie to take to stage in Ballarat

Then came the violence.

Her boyfriend pulled a box cutter on her during a small argument, another sign she ignored.

Like many cowardly bullies, the boyfriend apologized and declared he would never do it again.

Another flag.

Very soon the guy was selling drugs from home.

When her boyfriend started bringing guns home, she was in too deep and couldn’t escape.

‘If you leave me I’ll kill you, I’ll bury you in the backyard. “I’ll go after your friends and family,” Mrs. Oddie said.

It was a threat she believed the brute was more than capable of acting on, causing her to return home after failed attempts to leave him.

“I’ll never forget multiple times when he had me on the ground, kicking me, and his two younger brothers, who later lived with us, would watch that and do absolutely nothing,” he said.

“It was a relationship where I had experienced him holding me hostage at gunpoint, breaking my bones, and strangling me to the point of unconsciousness multiple times.”

Oddie’s 23rd birthday saw her barricaded in a bedroom dialing triple-0 while her boyfriend threatened her with a gun.

Her experience with Victoria Police in the early 2000s continues to haunt her today.

“They didn’t even ask me about the weapon I had described to the person who took the triple 0 call,” he said.

When the relationship finally ended, the harassment began.

What followed was a decade of fear and intimidation from a man determined to make her suffer.

Mrs Oddie’s torment was compounded by an unsympathetic police force, which was either too overworked or too tired to intervene.

“I told them I needed protection and they told me to go to Broadmeadows Magistrates Court to the Family Violence Registry,” she said.

‘I could not believe it. He had just reported a death threat. Why didn’t the police sit me down and take my statement? This happened again and again. (Nothing happened to him).’

Fed up with being a victim, Oddie set out to change the system that had failed her and helped implement regulatory changes.

‘The Stalker’ will take place at the City Oval Bowling Club in Ballarat at 6.30pm.