HGTV Finally Blesses ‘The Curse’ With Good News

Showtime

The cast of The Curse is officially uncursed. Asher (Nathan Fielder) and Whitney’s (Emma Stone) HGTV show, Flipanthropy, has been ordered for a full 10-episode season. Hooray! Martha, the HGTV exec who calls with the good news from the network, gives Dougie (Benny Safdie) the lowdown over the phone: He’s just going to need to—

The line cuts out.

Dougie’s phone is dead. He had slept in his car, parked in some bizarre forest in Española, without a phone charger or any indication as to why he’s here. On his hand, Dougie finds a note scribbled in sharpie: “Under the big tree.” Sure enough, Dougie finds a big tree, digs as if he were a Survivor contestant hunting for a hidden immunity idol, and finds a few sets of car keys, one for each car that’s in the barren lot.

