The Steamy ‘Fellow Travelers’ Passion Is Sent Into Chaos by the Vietnam War

After the last episode of Fellow Travelers startled viewers with a completely unforeseen character death, it’s natural that the limited series had to spend some of its sixth installment catching its breath. The passing of Hawk’s trusty boss Senator Smith was the shock that the show needed to punctuate the 1950s timeline and finally move its narrative forward. We viewers still need to make our way through the decades, up to when Hawk and Tim reconnect in San Francisco in the ’80s. Without enough time spent wading through the years between, the remainder of Fellow Travelers could feel disappointingly rushed.

Happily, Episode 6 slows the pace down, and trades the intensity of ’50s McCarthyism for a glimpse into the mild atmosphere of Hawk’s family life in 1968. All of the show’s politics aren’t given up, however; the Vietnam War broils in the background of this episode, and instigates a new push-and-pull dynamic for Hawk and Tim. But the overall tempered narrative pace is a welcome change, one that allows us to sink deeper into the characters after the first half of the series threatened to make them into caricatures of hardened political animals, without the proper space to develop. As time passes, we see the effects of long-held secrets and the ache of restraint start to burn through Hawk’s manufactured new life, and watching Fellow Travelers play out like an adult drama rather than a political thriller is just as compelling.

It should come as no surprise that Hawk—never one to get his hands dirty—hasn’t taken much of a stance on Vietnam by 1968. He prefers to keep a low profile, hosting parties with Lucy (Allison Williams) and their children, Jackson (Etienne Kellici) and Kimberly (Teagan Rayne Sellers). Tim, on the other hand, isn’t content with sitting on his hands; he and a group of religious, anti-war activists break into a draft office and plunder all of the draft cards for soldiers that have yet to be processed, burning them in a public trash can before the group is beaten and taken into custody.

