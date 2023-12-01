States and territories urge Jim Chalmers to make GST deals permanent

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been urged by his state and territory counterparts to make the GST ‘no worsening guarantee’ a permanent deal, as he completes the finishing touches to his Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) update.

The guarantee was achieved under the previous Coalition government in 2018 and requires the Commonwealth to compensate states for shortfalls in their share of GST revenue, giving all jurisdictions a minimum 70 per cent share.

The guarantee was never legislated and expires in 2027-28.

Jim Chalmers met state and territory treasurers in Brisbane today who warned they would collectively lose almost $5 billion a year if the guarantee is not made permanent.

Chalmers called it a “constructive” and “productive” conversation, but said the meeting did not reach a final conclusion.

“This is obviously a live discussion. It has to be one that recognizes not only the pressure on some state budgets, but also the pressure on the Commonwealth budget,” Mr Chalmers said.

“There are opportunities for us to continue that conversation in the coming days and weeks.”

The Board of Treasurers issued a statement warning that without the guarantee, the Commonwealth would be liable if jurisdictions are “forced to consider a new tax or levy to ensure that essential services are not compromised or reduced.”

“Without permanently meeting the No Worse Guarantee, the Commonwealth will leave most states and territories with a significant decline in current revenues,” the statement said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said up to $1 billion a year is at stake for the Queensland government.(AAP: Jono Searle)

The NSW government’s first budget in September included planning for the guarantee to be made permanent.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has signaled he will ask the government to reconsider its arrangements at the national cabinet meeting next week.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said up to $1 billion a year is at stake for the Queensland Government.