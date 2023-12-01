Ceasefire Deal Expires as Israel Resumes Fighting in Gaza

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The week-long truce between Israel and Hamas expired Friday as Israel renewed its combat operations, accusing the militant group of violating their agreement.

The Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of firing towards Israel territory just as the truce was set to expire at 7 a.m., claiming it successfully intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

“Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces said in an additional statement at around 7:15 a.m. local time.

