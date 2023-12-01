Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Ceasefire Deal Expires as Israel Resumes Fighting in Gaza

    The week-long truce between Israel and Hamas expired Friday as Israel renewed its combat operations, accusing the militant group of violating their agreement.

    The Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of firing towards Israel territory just as the truce was set to expire at 7 a.m., claiming it successfully intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

    “Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces said in an additional statement at around 7:15 a.m. local time.

