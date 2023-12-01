Women’s sport pioneers back netball players in bitter pay dispute

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australia’s top netball players have received high-profile support in their bitter pay dispute, and the Matildas’ Kyah Simon says the country’s female soccer stars can empathize.

Key points: Two of Australia’s top women’s teams have called for a lasting improvement in pay conditions for struggling Super Netballers.

The Matildas and Stingers, Australia’s women’s water polo team, were honored at the Sports Australia Hall of Fame Awards.

The Matildas’ Kyah Simon says the Super Netballers are “fighting for their rights” in their pay dispute and have the full support of their team.

The Australian women’s water polo team that fought for inclusion in the 2000 Olympics and won the gold medal also supported the netball players.

The Matildas and water polo team were honored at the Sports Australia Hall of Fame’s annual awards on Friday.

The women’s national football team won the Don Award for their inspiring performances at the World Cup, while the water polo team took out the Dawn Award for their fierce lobbying of the International Olympic Committee before the Sydney Games 23 years ago, and He later won the gold medal. .

Given the importance of the two teams in Australian sporting history, their support for netball players is timely and symbolic.

The dispute came to a head on Thursday when players’ union boss Kathryn Harby-Williams accused Netball Australia of a publicity stunt with the announcement of its latest pay offer.

Diamonds star Jo Weston broke down in tears discussing the dispute, while Harby-Williams said some players slept in their cars because they went without pay from the sport for two months.

Simon said that just a few years ago the Matildas were also fighting for their wage rights.

“I really feel for the girls, I know what they are going through, fighting for their rights, for what they really deserve and they are being starved,” she said.

“It really affects people’s livelihoods, and not just on the field but in life off the field as well.”

“They have the girls’ full support and we hope they can reach a solution in the near future.”

Water polo gold medalist Taryn Woods hopes the dispute will lead to a lasting improvement in pay conditions for netball players.

“Out of something that is really difficult and challenging, hopefully something will come out that will make a long-term change and something that will be better for the athletes, the sport and women’s sports,” Woods said.

“While it is certainly a difficult time, they are fighting a battle not only for themselves, but for women’s sport across the board.

“We are all behind them, absolutely.

“It’s 100 percent disappointing and challenging to hear, but hopefully out of adversity comes change.”

AAP