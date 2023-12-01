Mikati, accompanying delegation arrive in Dubai to partake in COP28

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to lead Lebanon#39;s delegation to the #39;Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28),#39; which officially commences today in Dubai.

The Lebanese delegation to the conference includes Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, Minister of Energy Walid Fayad, Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Fouad Dandan, and the Prime Ministerrsquo;s advisor, former Minister, Nicolas Nahas.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver his speech at the conference tomorrow, Saturday.

