Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati, accompanying delegation arrive in Dubai to partake in COP28

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to lead Lebanon#39;s delegation to the #39;Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28),#39; which officially commences today in Dubai.

    The Lebanese delegation to the conference includes Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, Minister of Energy Walid Fayad, Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Fouad Dandan, and the Prime Ministerrsquo;s advisor, former Minister, Nicolas Nahas.

    The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver his speech at the conference tomorrow, Saturday.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Henry Kissinger’s puzzling connection to disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    ChatGPT stole one of my clients that brought in up to $2,000 a month. I don’t want to be cynical, but the writing is on the wall.

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Henry Kissinger’s puzzling connection to disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    ChatGPT stole one of my clients that brought in up to $2,000 a month. I don’t want to be cynical, but the writing is on the wall.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Biden Wants to Abolish the Fees Trump Charges at His Resorts

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy