Arsenal are “in advanced talks with Ben White over a new deal and hope to tie up the defender before Christmas”, with Mikel Arteta keen to keep his core group together long-term.

Arsenal’s recent strategy has been to tie down important players in new deals.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the latest to start contract extension talks

More dead? Hojbjerg? Will Ange finally ‘close the door’ on City? everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with Ben White over a new contract extension and hope to agree a long-term deal before Christmas.

White, who joined for £50million from Brighton in 2021, has been a key man for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and played in all 38 games during the Gunners’ Premier League title challenge last season.

In an effort to tie down important first-team players from the start, Arsenal sporting director Edu has agreed extensions with several Arsenal stars over the past year, including Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Aaron Ramsdale.

And it looks like the right-back spot is Arsenal’s next priority, with White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in talks over new deals ahead of the busy festive period, according to Sun. White has two and a half years left on his current contract, while Tomiyasu’s expires in 2025.

Arriving at the Emirates alongside White, Tomiyasu joined the club for £19.5m from Bologna in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal are in talks with Ben White over a new contract and hope to reach an agreement by Christmas

They are also in talks for an extension with Takehiro Tomiyasu, whose contract expires in 2025.

Your browser does not support iframes.

White has been a key player for the north London club, playing in all 38 league games last season.

Having spent more than £600m on new signings since Arteta’s arrival at the club, the north London side are now focused on maintaining their core group of players over the next five years.

Arsenal have been linked with a new striker in January, with Brentford talisman Ivan Toney the leading candidate.

Everything is rosy at the Emirates heading into December as Arsenal sit first in both the Premier League and their Champions League group, having already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

Arsenal, who impressed during their 6-0 demolition of Lens in the Champions League in midweek, face Wolves next Saturday.

Arsenal’s strategy over the last year has been to tie down key players with new contracts. Bukayo Saka (centre) signs his new contract alongside sporting director Edu (left) and Mikel Arteta (right)