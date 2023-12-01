Netanyahu: Israeli government steadfast in achieving war objectives

NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that Hamas had failed to comply with the terms of a ceasefire by refusing to release additional hostages. He emphasized Israel#39;s commitment to its objectives as hostilities resumed in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu#39;s office mentioned that Hamas didn#39;t fulfill the agreement to release all female hostages and had also initiated rocket attacks towards Israel.

quot;With the renewal of hostilities, we reiterate: The Israeli government is steadfast in achieving the war#39;s objectives – securing the release of our hostages, eradicating Hamas, and ensuring Gaza never poses a threat to Israel#39;s residents,quot; the statement declared.

Reports indicated intense fighting in Gaza on Friday as Israel#39;s military recommenced combat operations against Hamas.

The seven-day ceasefire, initiated on November 24 and extended twice, facilitated the exchange of numerous hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. It also allowed humanitarian aid to enter the severely affected coastal region.

Just before the truce was set to conclude at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), Israel reported intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza. There was no immediate comment from Hamas or any claim of responsibility for the launches.

Palestinian media reported Israeli air and artillery strikes across the territory after the ceasefire ended, including in Rafah, near the Egypt border.

=========R.H.