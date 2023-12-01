Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as truce with Hamas ends

    Dec 1, 2023

    NNA – Heavy fighting has broken out across the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli military resumed combat operations against Hamas after efforts to extend the truce failed.

    The resumption of hostilities came at about 7am local time (05:00GMT) on Friday, as the deadline for the end of the week-long pause passed.

    Israeli air strikes have been reported across the enclave, including the south, which was previously said to be safe for fleeing civilians.

    Gazarsquo;s health ministry said that dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured during the initial resumption ofnbsp;Israeli strikes.

    Reports of rockets and gunfire had emerged in the hour before the temporary truce expired. Israel said that Hamas had violated the agreement.

    Efforts to extend the pause had been ongoing. There was no comment from mediator Qatar, but there are reports that talks between Qatari and Egyptian mediators are continuing.–agenciesnbsp;

