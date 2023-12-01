Squid Game actor Geoffrey Giuliano cuts off two toes with CHAINSAW in freak accident: ‘There was blood everywhere. I picked them up and put them on a paper towel.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Squid Game star Geoffrey Giuliano was rushed to hospital after a chainsaw sawed off his toes in a freak accident.

The 70-year-old actor was renovating his home when a builder dropped the industrial tool and it bounced on his foot on Tuesday.

He reportedly collapsed in a pool of blood and then picked up his severed fingers to have them reattached by doctors in Pattaya, Thailand.

Now, the Netflix star underwent a second reconstructive surgery in the capital Bangkok today, December 1.

Giuliano finally achieved success as an actor when he played the evil VIP 4 on the South Korean show in 2021.

In December of last year, the actor was expelled from a McDonald’s in Holland for “being American.”

Giuliano said: “Today hurts so much.” The doctors told me I’m lucky to be alive, but I don’t feel lucky. A chainsaw almost killed me.’

He also said the gruesome scenes were “worse” than anything the contestants endured on Squid Game.

Speaking in a video shortly before the operation at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Mr Giuliano added: “The chainsaw flew about 8 feet in the air, hit the ground, bit it and then landed on my foot, so it was The top of my big toe and second toe fell off.

‘I was on The Squid Game, I saw what was happening there, this is much worse, none of the Squid Game contestants could have survived this.

‘I was shocked. It didn’t hurt at the time, but there was a lot of blood.

‘I picked up my toes, put them in a paper towel and we ran to the hospital.

‘They were temporarily sewn up and now we are here to fix them properly.

“Those actors would have fainted if they had to go through what I went through.”

He has since appeared in the second series Squid Game: The Challenge.

Profits from the show allowed him to buy his dream home, which is what the builders were working on when the horrific chainsaw accident unfolded.

In December last year, the actor was allegedly kicked out of a McDonald’s in the Netherlands for “being an American.”

He was returning from a work trip in Lisbon, Portugal, when the incident occurred on December 31.

The 69-year-old father of six said he visited McDonald’s during a connection at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport when staff allegedly refused to serve him a veggie burger.

The footage shows an employee apparently barging in on Giuliano, who actually once played Ronald McDonald on television, before a second man appears to raise his hand towards him.

The actor, who had been wheelchair-bound due to a knee injury suffered during a film stunt, claims he was assaulted during the confrontation and has demanded that McDonald’s apologize.

He said he is diabetic and needed food at the time, with McDonald’s being the only food establishment available to him.

Adding: ‘It was conveniently ‘closing time’ as soon as they saw me.

“An older Indian McDonald’s clerk saw me, politely put me in line and pushed me forward.

‘However, when I started talking to my son Eden, a young manager heard my American accent and was suddenly turned away.

‘When they realized we were Americans, they didn’t treat me. It was all due to an aggressive manager and another employee who clearly didn’t like Americans.’

Giuliano says this is not the first time he has experienced “anti-American discrimination” in the Netherlands, claiming it has gotten worse since Donald Trump was elected president.

It comes after footage of the actor and his son emerged in 2017 showing what the cameraman claimed was Giuliano queuing at a supermarket in Thailand before telling him: “I’m an American, I do what I want, we are the kings of the world.” ‘.

He said he had another incident with his granddaughter in which a woman in a store said, “Why don’t you go back to America and Donald Trump?”

In this incident, as in Thailand in 2017, Giuliano was with his son Eden, who is now 15 years old.

He said his “very shy” son was “upset” by both experiences and no longer wants to go out to eat with his father.