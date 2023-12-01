Abiad partakes in COP28 to affirm steadfast commitment to integrating climate adaptation into public health policies

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abiad, is participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in the United Arab Emirates from November 30th to December 12th. This annual conference brings together world leaders to address the severe human intervention in the climate system.

The significance of Minister Al-Abiad#39;s participation in this conference lies in its unique focus on health, marking it as the first COP that explicitly centers on health-related discussions.

Through his participation, Minister Al-Abiad emphasizes quot;the urgent need for Lebanon to prioritize health-related risks in the climate change conference.quot;

Recognizing the undeniable impact of environmental factors on human health, Al-Abiad#39;s office stated that he will call for quot;proactive measures and collaborative strategies to mitigate these effects.quot;

Moreover, Al-Abiad will stress quot;key initiatives aiming to safeguard public health amidst environmental transformations,quot; affirming quot;the urgent necessity to take measures to develop and adapt healthcare systems in response to the climate change crisis.quot;

Furthermore, the Minister will engage in high-level dialogues to enhance cooperation with local and global ministers and leaders, reaffirming Lebanon#39;s dedication to the global battle against climate change, particularly on matters linked to public health.

Earlier this year, Lebanon#39;s Ministry of Public Health formally supported measures associated with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) through an official message dated March 26, 2023.

As part of this initiative, Lebanon pledged to prioritize the health needs of its population, considering environmental and sustainability challenges faced by healthcare facilities.

The statement concluded by affirming the Ministry#39;s steadfast commitment to integrating climate adaptation into public health policies and aligning efforts with international policies to protect citizens and future generations.

