Nikki Haley Called Moscow Evil—But Hubby Flexed Russian Guns

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/AP/Getty

The Daily Beast revealed in August that ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s husband co-owns a military vehicle exporter called Allied Defense LLC.

Now, The Daily Beast can report that up until late November this firm included an image of Russian weapons systems on its website: namely, a Kord heavy machine gun atop what appears to be a T-90A tank, key pieces in Moscow’s armored arsenal. The picture, complete with Russian tankers, appeared above a plug for the company’s offerings in “Defensive Systems.”

“From missile defense to anti-aircraft, defensive systems allow operations to continue even in hostile environments,” the caption reads.

Read more at The Daily Beast.