Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Nikki Haley Called Moscow Evil—But Hubby Flexed Russian Guns

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Nikki Haley Called Moscow Evil—But Hubby Flexed Russian Guns

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/AP/Getty

    The Daily Beast revealed in August that ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s husband co-owns a military vehicle exporter called Allied Defense LLC.

    Now, The Daily Beast can report that up until late November this firm included an image of Russian weapons systems on its website: namely, a Kord heavy machine gun atop what appears to be a T-90A tank, key pieces in Moscow’s armored arsenal. The picture, complete with Russian tankers, appeared above a plug for the company’s offerings in “Defensive Systems.”

    “From missile defense to anti-aircraft, defensive systems allow operations to continue even in hostile environments,” the caption reads.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Cost of living in 32 of the biggest Midwestern cities

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Hey Elon – what’s up with all the scammy ads for Louis Vuitton bags on X?

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Jailed Putin Critic Navalny Says He’s Facing New Criminal Charges

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Cost of living in 32 of the biggest Midwestern cities

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Hey Elon – what’s up with all the scammy ads for Louis Vuitton bags on X?

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Jailed Putin Critic Navalny Says He’s Facing New Criminal Charges

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Kate Middleton Gets Standing Ovation as King Defies Calls to Strip Harry’s Title

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy