    Hamas blames Israel for ‘resuming war’ on Gaza

    Dec 1, 2023

    NNA – Israel bears responsibility for quot;resuming war and aggressionquot; on the Gaza Strip after it rejected overnight all offers to release other hostages, Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement on Friday.

    Thirty-two Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since the truce expired on Friday morning, Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza#39;s health ministry said on Friday, according to the ministry#39;s Telegram account.nbsp;

    The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said it attacked Israeli cities and towns on Friday morning in response to #39;crimes against our people#39;, according to a statement by the group.–agenciesnbsp;

